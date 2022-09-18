Watch: Steph Curry brings the ‘night night’ celebration ringside during Canelo Alvarez v GGG 3

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was in attendance for the Canelo Alvarez v Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG) matchup at the T-Mobile arena. The four-time NBA champion pulled out the 'night-night' celebration that he made popular during the 2022 playoffs. He was sitting ringside with former teammate and current LA Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Here's a picture of Curry bringing the iconic celebration ringside (H/T The Athletic on Twitter):

Canelo won the final fight of the trilogy against GGG with a unanimous decision to retain his undisputed super middleweight championship. Canelo dominated the fight from the get-go and had the upper hand through all 12 rounds. The 40-year-old Golovkin had no answer for Canelo's endurance and tenacity.

Golovkin put up a bit of a fight towards the latter stages of the bout, but Canelo had already done the damage in the earlier rounds.

Canelo and Steph Curry linked up after the match as the latter congratulated him on his win.

"Here with the champ baby," said Curry. "Canelo, we got it done."

Curry also gave his opinion on the fight, saying (via DAZN Boxing):

"It was an amazing fight, lot of skill, lot of history. You could tell they knew each other really well. GGG had, you know, little last minute kind of rally, to try to get back in the fight, but Canelo was too much and the right guy won."

Steph Curry and the Warriors will have a difficult path to go back-to-back this season

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors returned to the playoffs in 2022 after failing to qualify in their previous two seasons. They defied the odds to win their fourth championship in eight years. The path to their redemption was more difficult this time around. They were able to persevere due to their championship experience.

Golden State faces an even more difficult road to go back-to-back. The Western Conference has never looked better. A minimum of six teams have a realistic shot at reaching the NBA Finals.

Championship hopefuls like the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will be bolstered by the return of their superstars (Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray) after lengthy injury absences.

The Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks are here to stay. Who knows what challenges the LA Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New Orleans Pelicans may present.

The Warriors lost depth with the departures of Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. this summer. But with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green available to start the 2022-23 campaign, the Warriors are still the team to beat in the Western Conference.

Eastern Conference championship hopefuls like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets also have plenty of depth and firepower. Even if Steph Curry and Co. make the Finals, the road to adding another Larry O'Brien trophy to their cabinet will be more challenging than ever.

