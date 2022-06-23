"Every other fight I have made started with them moving away" - Sunny Edwards relishes facing his IBF mandatory challenger

In a recent interview, IBF World Flyweight Champion Sunny Edwards discussed his next fight with iFL TV. The British champion expects the IBF to order him to fight mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado next.

Weighing in on a potential fight with Alvarado, Edwards said:

“I am relishing for the first time in a seven or eight-year boxing career, someone looking at me and targeting me and running towards me. Every other fight I've spoken about. Every other fight I've ever made has started with them moving away from it before we eventually get them. It's always been me chasing them down and making the fights happen. Look how many times you’ve seen me mention people's names that I’ve never gotten remotely close to fighting.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sunny Edwards is currently undefeated as a professional. ‘Showtime’ has held the IBF World Flyweight Championship since 2020. In his last two fights, Edwards fought in the United Arab Emirates, successfully defending his title on both occasions. In recent times, Sunny Edwards has been chasing a unification fight. The most likely avenue is a fight with WBO World Flyweight Champion Junto Nakatani.

Sunny Edwards still exploring other options

While Edwards is chasing a unification bout at flyweight, he is excited for the challenge that Felix Alvardo can bring. If the IBF orders him to fight Alvarado, he will take the fight.

Felix Alvarado (38-2) is a former IBF World Light Flyweight Champion. ‘El Gemelo’ did not lose his belt in the ring but vacated the championship to pursue fights at flyweight. The Nicaraguan is a power-puncher and has stopped 33 of his 38 opponents.

Watch Alvarado knockout Israel Vasquez below:

Alvarado has not lost since his WBA World Flyweight Championship bout against Argentinian Juan Carlos Reveco in 2015. The bout, a unanimous decision defeat, was the first time Alvarado fought at flyweight. Kazuto Ioka beat the Nicaraguan over 12 rounds in 2013 for the WBA World Light Flyweight Championship.

A clash between Edwards and Alvarado would be a clash of styles. Edwards has only stopped four of his opponents, giving him a 22% KO ratio. Alvarado, meanwhile, has an 82.5% KO ratio.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far