VIDEO: Swarmz says he will delete Instagram if knocked out by KSI in the first round

Swarmz will leave social media if he's knocked out by KSI.

The footballer-turned-rapper is set to make his professional boxing debut this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England. The 25-year-old's fight with 'The Nightmare' will be the first time he has competed in an amateur or professional capacity.

The rapper famously took the matchup on short notice, as Alex Wassabi was originally set to be the headliner. However, once the American was injured, the 25-year-old was called in to step up on a few weeks notice.

The announcement of the matchup was bashed by many, including Jake Paul. The reasoning is the rapper's clear lack of boxing experience. The matchup is seen as so lopsided that KSI arranged a second boxing match, against Luis Alcatraz Pineda, for later in the evening should he defeat Swarmz.

Despite his lack of boxing experience and being a huge underdog, Swarmz is still confident of securing victory on Saturday night. At today's press conference, the 25-year-old stated that he was extremely confident.

However, in the event that he doesn't win and is knocked out, he's stated that he will leave social media for a while. He stated:

“If you knock me out first round, I will delete Instagram, I’m not Alex Wassabi, I’m not Joe Weller, I’m different."

Will Swarmz defeat KSI?

As of now, Swarmz is a massive underdog in his fight with KSI.

'The Nightmare' hasn't competed in nearly three years, with his last boxing match coming against Logan Paul in November 2019. In that outing, the Brit scored a decision victory to end his rivalry with 'The Maverick'.

Since then, the Brit has decided to focus on making music, as well as focusing on other business opportunities. Given his time away from the boxing ring, most would figure that he would be an underdog on his return, but that's not the case.

Currently, KSI is the -1429 favorite against Swarmz. The rapper returns at a much more modest +900, which makes sense. The 25-year-old has very little boxing experience and hasn't competed in a fight, amateur or professional.

It's also unclear how much time he has had to prepare for the contest. While he's been slated to be a backup fighter for the main event for some time now, it's not clear if he's been in full-tilted training during that time, or if he's just started training in the last few weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85