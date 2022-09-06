"I am going to be smoking man in the ring soon"- Swarmz announces boxing return after knockout loss against KSI

KSI demolished Swarmz in their recent DAZN x Series boxing matchup last month. Interestingly, 'JJ' fought both Swarmz and Luis Pineda just hours apart and knocked them both out.

The rapper Swarmz offered a few swings, but none of them connected as he fell prey to Olatunji’s hard punches. Now it looks like the music artist has taken his loss to heart.

Swarmz has announced his boxing return, citing a few potential opponents for the future. The British musician recently posted a vlog on his YouTube channel regarding his future in the sport.

Discussing his matchup with 'JJ', Swarmz said:

“No it wasn’t (a one-off fight). I am going to be back in action soon. I am going to be smoking man in the ring soon. Combo, left, right, everything, hook all of that. Trust me.”

Celebrity boxing has soared in recent years. The trend that Logan Paul and KSI started in 2018 has found its successors in Jake Paul, Austin McBroom, and Eddie Hall amongst others.

Meanwhle, Swarmz wouldn’t have problems picking another opponent for himself. He has already eyed Austin McBroom, Alex Wassabi, Joe Weller, and a few more celebrity boxers. YouTubers McBroom and Wassabi might be the perfect fits for the Briton’s upcoming journey. With that said, he has a lot to improve.

Williams Olatunji aka KSI is now 3-0 as a pro boxer and has called out several fighters after beating Swarmz. Olatunji wanted "a piece of" Andrew Tate, Tommy Fury, and the winner of An Eson Gib vs. Austin McBroom. Having earned two KOs in one night [although over boxers who could be called 'cans'], he can clearly call his shots now.

KSI didn’t mention potential PPV opponent Jake Paul after recent wins

KSI defeated Logan Paul in pro-boxing in 2019. Now that Paul's younger brother Jake Paul is 5-0 with KO wins over MMA world champions, KSI's apparent forgetfulness to call Jake Paul out puzzled many.

Jake Paul has wins over former Bellator and UFC champions- Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley respectively. He is arguably the biggest prizefighter from the social media community.

So it was puzzling when 'JJ' called out everybody but 'The Problem Child' in his post-fight interview on 27 August.

Jake Paul has publicly stated the desire to face the Briton YouTuber on several occasions. The fight will provide ‘The Problem Child’ with the opportunity to avenge his brother's loss. However, it looks like 'JJ' wants to hone his skills in the gym before facing Jake Paul.

