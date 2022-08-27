"My next fight" - KSI reveals he is looking to fight Tommy Fury next as fans wait for Jake Paul mega-fight

KSI vs. Swarmz takes place this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London in front of a sold-out crowd. Also on the card is KSI's fight against Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Ahead of his fight, 'The Nightmare' has made a shocking announcement that will not sit well with his fans. 'JJ' has revealed that his chief aim by returning to boxing was to shut Jake Paul up.

However, in a recent interview with talkSPORT, he revealed that he wanted to fight Tommy Fury next. Michael Benson reported the news on Twitter:

"I'm definitely down to fight Tommy Fury, 100%. I don't wanna say too much, but for me that could make sense for my next fight after August 27th. There's other names, but Tommy Fury's one of the names."

Fans expected the next fight to be between 'The Nightmare' and Jake Paul. It is a fight they have been asking for ever since KSI beat his older brother Logan Paul.

However, it seems the Brit is now more interested in fighting Paul's foe Tommy Fury who pulled out of a fight against 'The Problem Child' twice in a row. With 'JJ' accepting a fight against the American at Wembley next year, fans are confused about his future boxing plans.

KSI talks about why he is fighting two opponents on the same night

KSI was originally set to fight Alex Wassabi, who had to pull out of the fight due to a concussion. He was replaced by UK rapper Swarmz, who stepped in on short notice.

However, Swarmz was 'too easy' of a fight for 'The Nightmare' so he decided to fight a professional boxer on the same night as well. During the press conference for their fight, the Brit spoke about his decision to fight two people:

"Me fighting Swarmz, I thought it wasn't enough. I was like, alright, Swarmz, I'll probably get rid of him in one round... So yeah, I thought me fighting Swarmz wasn't enough. I thought it was cute that he made a diss track."

'The Nightmare' will look to shake the ring rust off with his August 27 event and then challenge Jake Paul to a fight. 'JJ' has been very open about the fact that his main aim in returning to boxing was to beat Paul.

