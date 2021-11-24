"He's special"- Teddy Atlas compares Terence Crawford to the all-time boxing greats and says Crawford would beat Errol Spence

Terence Crawford has quickly become a talking point once again ever since his career defining victory over Shawn Porter. 'Bud' has been on the receiving end of a lot of praise from boxing pundits, with the most recent acknowledgement of Crawford's skills coming from acclaimed boxing coach Teddy Atlas.

Teddy Atlas has always been vocal about his love for Terence Crawford and following his emphatic victory over Shawn Porter, the love has only increased. While recently speaking on his podcast THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the coach extraordinaire compared Crawford to the all-time boxing greats.

"His physical talent is you know, is up in the stratoshpere. I think he's (Crawford) special like Sugar Ray Leonard was special, like a Pernell Whitaker was special, like a Roberto Duran was special"

Teddy Atlas certainly believes that Terence Crawford is right up there with some of the best boxers ever. The 34 year-old is arguably the best welterweight right now and has a pro-boxing record of 38-0.

However, Terence Crawford has struggled to win over the fans in the past. Before his fight with Shawn Porter, 'Bud' was always criticized for not fighting challenging opponents. The WBO welterweight champion has always been vocal about his desire to fight the best, especially Errol Spence Jr. who is ranked number one in his division.

Can Terence Crawford beat Errol Spence Jr.?

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is considered by many to be the fight to make in the welterweight division. As mentioned earlier, Spence Jr. is the number one ranked welterweight in the world. 'The Truth' is backed by many to hand Crawford his first career loss.

However, Teddy Atlas falls on the other side and believes Crawford beats Spence. During the same episode of his podcast, Atlas said:

"As much as I love Spence, I feel he (Crawford) beats Spence. I know a lot of people (will be like) uh-huh now you're going too far, I don't think so."

Although the fight between Terrence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. is far from being put together as of now, it seems like the most obvious fight to make in the division. It will be interesting to see if Crawford is as special as Teddy Atlas thinks he is, if and when they do get in the ring.

