"They were ready to rob this kid" - Teddy Atlas blasts judges for Dmitry Bivol vs. Canelo Alvarez scoring

Dmitry Bivol was nearly robbed by the judges during his fight with Canelo Alvarez, says Teddy Atlas.

Last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Russian easily outpointed the Mexican superstar. Despite heading into the bout as a big underdog, Bivol dominated throughout the 12-round contest.

At the end of the bout, Bivol emerged victorious via unanimous decision. However, the scorecards didn't come without controversy, as many viewed the fight as being too close for comfort. The judges were widely blasted by names such as Oscar De La Hoya and Logan Paul.

Teddy Atlas can now be added to the list of names that hated the scorecards. The boxing trainer opined that had the result not been so clear, the judges were fully ready to rob Bivol.

On his podcast, The Fight, Atlas said:

"Bivol went out there and won the fight. If he doesn't go out there and win the fight by bouncing this guy's head around in the rounds that he did, as big as he did, he doesn't get it...Maybe three rounds, if you want to go crazy, give him four. Maybe three rounds for Canelo. My god, they were ready to rob this freaking kid. [Dmitry Bivol] didn't let them. They didn't suddenly just get a conscience, he just didn't let them rob him.

Watch Teddy Atlas discuss Bivol vs. Alvarez below:

Dmitry Bivol discusses the scorecards for his win

Teddy Atlas wasn't the only one upset by the scorecards during the Dmitry Bivol vs. Canelo Alvarez fight. The Russian himself was less than pleased.

The bout itself was ruled 115-113 by all judges for Bivol. However, it was a result that was viewed as too close for many in the boxing community, and for good reason.

Bivol himself has now given his take on the scorecards last Saturday. On the DAZN Boxing Show, the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion stated that he had a bad feeling when the cards were being read.

Furthermore, he also revealed that he only thought Alvarez could've won four rounds at most. Bivol said:

“When I hear that 115-113, for one second I thought, ‘Oh, maybe, it’s not my day today.' But when I heard ‘Still,’ yeah, they made the right decision. [He won] maybe maximum four [rounds], I think."

