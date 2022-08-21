"Split decision" - Teddy Atlas, Deontay Wilder, Terence Crawford, Rosie Perez, and others react to Oleksandr Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua

The much-awaited heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua delivered an instant classic bout.

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO and IBF titles as well as adding the Ring Magazine belt to the set as he overcame Anthony Joshua via Split Decision. The scorecards read: 115-113 Joshua, 115-113 Usyk, 116-112 Usyk.

Now the Ukrainian is one title away from becoming the Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion, as he now pursues the WBC title held by Tyson Fury. After an exhilarating bout that showcased two of the foremost talents in the heavyweight division, fans and professionals alike have chimed in at its conclusion.

Trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas, for example, mulled over the split-decision, blasting the judge who had scored the bout for the Brit.

Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal #boxing Split decision???? Please take away that judge’s license, and never allow him near a score card again!! #UsykJoshua2 Split decision???? Please take away that judge’s license, and never allow him near a score card again!! #UsykJoshua2 #boxing

Former WBC Heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder also reacted to the fight. Wilder and Anthony Joshua have long-feuded, especially when the 'Bronze Bomber' held the WBC title that was the only missing piece in AJ's 'Undisputed' collection.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder reacts to Oleksandr Usyk beating Anthony Joshua again… Deontay Wilder reacts to Oleksandr Usyk beating Anthony Joshua again… https://t.co/5SJsaUXWuv

Anthony Joshua, overwhelmed with his loss, went on a bizarre rant. It was a heartfelt speech, but Joshua could have timed it better.

American actress Rosie Perez commented on Joshua stealing the limelight away from Usyk:

The likes of Jack Catterall and Claressa Shields also sounded off:

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields Wow, we see something new everyday in boxing. Wow, we see something new everyday in boxing.

Legendary Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker shared his thoughts on the fight. He dubbed Usyk as 'special' and a 'true champion'. He said:

"Didn't see much of the fight as I have a Saturday job, but saw enough to see how special Usyk is. A true champion."

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker 🏻 🏻 Didn see much of the fight as I have a Saturday job, but saw enough to see how special Usyk is. A true champion. Didn see much of the fight as I have a Saturday job, but saw enough to see how special Usyk is. A true champion. 👏🏻👏🏻

Terence Crawford @terencecrawford Yeah AJ know he lost Yeah AJ know he lost

Former Undisputed World Light-Welterweight and current WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford also shared his thoughts on the bout. As shown in the tweet above, he expressed his belief that Anthony Joshua was aware that he had lost the bout even before the result was announced.

Filip Hrgovic earned a shot at the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk II?

Matchroom Boxing @MatchroomBoxing 115-112, 115-112, 114-113 to Filip Hrgovic!



El Animal cements his spot as IBF mandatory for our main event tonight #HrgovicZhang #UsykJoshua2 SCORECARDS115-112, 115-112, 114-113 to Filip Hrgovic!El Animal cements his spot as IBF mandatory for our main event tonight SCORECARDS 📜 115-112, 115-112, 114-113 to Filip Hrgovic! El Animal cements his spot as IBF mandatory for our main event tonight 👀 #HrgovicZhang #UsykJoshua2 https://t.co/iISUf19K8X

During the co-main event, Filip Hrgovic battled Zhilei Zhang in an IBF World title eliminator bout. The two heavyweights slugged at each other with cumbersome and heavy shots as both fighters hit the deck in the course of the fight, albeit for different reasons.

Round one saw Hrgovic grounded by Zhang with a powerful right to the back of the head. Zhang susbsequently slipped to the floor on some water that had gathered on the surface of the ring.

Both fighters ran out of steam by the end of the fight and Hrgovic even walked away from his opponent inexplicably several times througout their clash. However, Zhang was next to dead on his feet come the final moments and failed to stop the undefeated Croatian.

As a result of his unanimous decision victory over the Chinese national, 'El Animal' has earned his status as IBF mandatory challenger and could face Usyk next, however, it'd be a different scenario if 'The Gypsy King' gets involved.

