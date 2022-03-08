"It's not fair"- Teddy Atlas explains why Tyson Fury doesn't belong amongst the top 10 greatest boxers to ever live

Teddy Atlas believes it is not fair to compare Tyson Fury to the all-time greats in boxing.

Tyson Fury is en route to mark his second title defense, this time against Dillian Whyte on April 23rd. Thanks to his undefeated pro-boxing career, many people believe that 'The Gypsy King' is arguably one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived. However, Teddy Atlas has quite an interesting take on this subject.

The coach recently sat down for an interview with The Schmo and spoke about the potential of Tyson Fury ranking amongst the best boxers. Teddy Atlas claimed that if Fury were to retire after his fight with Dillian Whyte, it wouldn't be fair to compare him to the likes of the all-time greats because 'The Gypsy King' would lack the longevity of the all-time greats.

"It's not fair because if you're going to do it in a fair way, you gotta look at the other guys that weren't when you were around, that you didn't get to see, you didn't get to appreciate quite the history they and those guys are there. So I don't know does he goes into - I don't know that he goes in the top 10 [or not]," said Atlas.

Tyson Fury believes there is nothing left for him to prove

Ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Dillian Whyte on April 23rd, Fury has opened up on what his future might hold for him. 'The Gypsy King' has stated that he might hang up his gloves because there is nothing left for him to prove.

During a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, Fury claimed that he is financially secure and could walk away from the sport any day. He said:

"I don't know, you know. I don't think there's much left, if I fight again, then we'll know. If I don't, whatever. Might retire, this might be my final hurdle, like the big show. Final countdown. Does it get bigger than this? Is there anything else to prove, anything to do? If I walked away today, I'm financially secure for my family, and their kids and their kids. So, there's not much more I could do."

'The Gypsy King' has beaten some of the best, like Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko. Fury should be the favorite heading into his clash against Whyte, and the champion will be looking to get the 32nd pro-boxing win of his career.

