Teddy Atlas slams Anthony Joshua and pinpoints how his southpaw comments are invalid ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk rematch - "How come he got Charles Martin?"

Legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas has slammed Anthony Joshua for his comments about Oleksandr Usyk being a southpaw. Ahead of his highly anticipated rematch against the Ukrainian, Joshua suggested that if Usyk hadn't been a southpaw, he would've "smoked" him in their first matchup.

However, it looks like Teddy Atlas is not a fan of what Joshua had to say. Atlas pinpointed how his former opponent Charles Martin was also a southpaw and 'AJ' didn't have any trouble beating him in their 2016 bout.

During a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the boxing coach said:

"But then how come he got Charles Martin out of there. Last I checked, the guy that he won the title against, a guy like Charles Martin is a southpaw. Ken [Rideout], don't tell anyone, Ken keep this a secret, he's a southpaw and Joshua dispatched him very easily to win the title so I don't know, I'm a little confused."

Watch Teddy Atlas talk about Joshua's comments below:

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury will bring himself out of retirement

'AJ' recently poked fun at Tyson Fury's retirement from boxing. Fury initially retired from the sport following his win over Dillian Whyte earlier this year. That said, he later teased a return to the squared circle against Derek Chisora for a trilogy bout.

However, after Chisora demanded a bigger payday, Tyson Fury announced his retirement once again. It is hard to fully believe 'The Gypsy King' and many feel he will eventually return, including Anthony Joshua.

During a recent media call, 'AJ' stated:

"Yeah, I can bring him out of retirement. 100 percent, I mean, he'll bring himself out of retirement. He'll bring himself out of retirement, s***. There's nothing for him to do, and I don't think he's thought out his life after boxing, so I think he's pretty bored... I'm getting a dog, getting a Ferrari to keep myself busy, not much else to do. I think he'll come out of retirement soon."

Watch Joshua's take on Fury's retirement below (via the Twitter account of talkSPORT's Michael Benson):

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua poking fun at Tyson Fury's retirement on a media call ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk… Anthony Joshua poking fun at Tyson Fury's retirement on a media call ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk… https://t.co/vfWs7QPBDM

