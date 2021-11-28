Teddy Atlas states that while UFC has been 'giving us better fights', Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. was a great show

The UFC has been churning out one stellar event after another for quite some time now. So much so that the likes of Teddy Atlas have lauded the promotion for giving fans exactly what they want.

However, the legendary boxing coach believes that the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight card was right up there in terms of quality. In the aftermath of the Lopez vs. Kambosos Jr. event, Teddy Atlas took to social media to praise what turned out to be an action-packed event. He tweeted:

"I have been saying recently that UFC has been giving us better fights, but not tonight. Boxing was great all night."

Teddy Atlas offers Teofimo Lopez and his team advice in light of loss to George Kambosos Jr.

Teddy Atlas, in the wake of Teofimo Lopez's performance against Kambosos, took to social media to offer Lopez and his team some advice. He tweeted:

"Lopez has lot to learn, and his father also, starting with u need to do more than curse in corner."

The main event saw Teofimo Lopez lock horns with George Kambosos Jr. in a bout to determine the undisputed lightweight world champion. Lopez suffered a split-decision loss at the hands of the freshly minted WBO, WBA (Super), IBF and The Ring lightweight champion.

The fight was action-packed with both fighters throwing bombs right from the get-go. Both fighters scored knockdowns, with Kambosos scoring one in the first and Lopez returning the favor in the tenth.

Although both fighters sustained a significant amount of damage, Lopez's face was way worse for wear compared to Kambosos Jr.

Kambosos Jr.'s efforts against Lopez earned him a call-out from the WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney. Haney, in a post on social media, called upon Kambosos Jr. to fight for the title of undisputed lightweight champion. Haney also took a shot at Teofimo Lopez with a post on Twitter, dismissing him as a fraud.

