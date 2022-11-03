Terence Crawford has given his side the story of his failed fight booking against Errol Spence Jr.

'Bud' and 'The Truth' have been the two best in their weight class for years now, and it isn't exactly close. Following both men's most recent victories, they called for a long-awaited clash. It seemed more realistic than ever.

Crawford finally fought out his deal with Top Rank and ESPN last year. While it's not known if the Bob Arum-led promotion was holding the fight back, the champion made it seem that way.

The two were in talks for the majority of the summer and fall. It appeared that the matchup could happen later this year or early next year. That won't be the case, as Crawford will face David Avanesyan in December on BLK Prime pay-per-view.

The announcement shocked fans, and many decided to target Terence Crawford for the fight with Errol Spence Jr. not coming to fruition. Now, he's finally decided to speak about why the matchup didn't happen.

According to the WBO welterweight champion, the fight didn't happen due to Al Heymon and the Premier Boxing Champions giving him a bad deal and taking a lower purse.

Crawford also said that he was willing to earn less money to make the fight happen, stating:

"I was the only one taking all the risks. I told him I'd take no guarantees, the lesser end of the money, whatever you want, I'll take it. That's the confidence that I had that I would beat that man, even though I knew I was getting f******* in the long run."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Terence Crawford speaks out to give his side of why the Errol Spence fight didn’t happen and says he was getting “f***ed” in the deal…



[ @TerenceCrawford] Terence Crawford speaks out to give his side of why the Errol Spence fight didn’t happen and says he was getting “f***ed” in the deal…@TerenceCrawford] ‼️ Terence Crawford speaks out to give his side of why the Errol Spence fight didn’t happen and says he was getting “f***ed” in the deal…[🎥 @TerenceCrawford] https://t.co/SItPE3j6Km

Terence Crawford still hopes to fight Errol Spence Jr.

During a video that he uploaded to social media, Terence Crawford confirmed that he still wants to face Errol Spence Jr.

The announcement of 'Bud's' clash with David Avanesyan was rightfully bashed by boxing fans. The matchup isn't exactly one that demands to be on pay-per-view, and is much worse than the matchup with Spence Jr.

But Terence Crawford isn't exactly freaking out. In a video that he uploaded to social media, the welterweight champion explained that he took the bout with Avanesyan for a better payday, and to stay active.

In the video (seen above), he also explained that he still intends to face 'The Truth', stating:

"My intentions are still the same. After this fight, Spence is successful, I'm successful, he said he's going to spin the block. Let him spin the block so I can drop him off."

Poll : 0 votes