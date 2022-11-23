Terence Crawford wants to make it clear that he's not at fault for not fighting Errol Spence Jr.

'Bud' has been out of action since his knockout win over Shawn Porter last November. That victory was an important one for him, as it finished up his contract with Top Rank and Bob Arum.

The partnership between Crawford and Arum was a complex one, to say the least. Following its end, the WBO Welterweight Champion sued the promoter. He also directly accused him of withholding a clash with Errol Spence Jr.

'The Truth' has been going back and forth with the Omaha native for years. Despite the talk and both men being undefeated champions in the same weight class, they have never fought. Following the end of Crawford's contract with Top Rank, there were no more excuses, and the fight had to happen.

Instead, Terence Crawford is set to face David Avanesyan next month. Since the bout's announcement, the champion has been ruthlessly bashed by fans and pundits.

On The MMA Hour, Crawford did his best to quell discussions that he's the reason the bout with Spence Jr. didn't happen. The champion stated:

"I just blame the business of boxing. I don’t blame myself for [even] one portion of the fight not being made... I felt like I agreed to everything that I needed to agree to. I feel like I’ve done everything I’m supposed to do as an independent fighter to get that fight made. But there’s only so much I can do.”

Check out the interview below:

Who did Terence Crawford sign with?

Terence Crawford has revealed his new promoter.

'Bud' has been with Top Rank and Bob Arum for nearly his entire career. After leaving the promotional stable, all the big names, such as Golden Boy Promotions, Showtime Boxing, and Mayweather Promotions were eager to sign Crawford.

Instead, the WBO Welterweight Champion signed with BLK Prime Boxing. An upstart in the promotional game, they joined names such as Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and Triller Fight Club.

They've previously promoted smaller shows, but Crawford vs. Avanesyan will be their first pay-per-view event. Along with that, they've recently decided to sign former champion Adrien Broner to a three-fight deal.

Given the signings of Terence Crawford and 'AB', fans can expect BLK Prime Boxing to make some more big moves.

Poll : 0 votes