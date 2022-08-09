Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. reportedly set for November in Las Vegas

Since Terence Crawford parted ways with his promoters at Top Rank, the speculation surrounding a clash against Errol Spence Jr. has been building. The pair are the current kings of the welterweight division and the matchup is one of the most anticipated fights in the sport.

Despite the long wait and years of tension between the rivals, negotiations look to be progressing positively. According to reputable journalist Dan Rafael, the domestic clash is close to completion.

PBC are aiming for a date in November to host the showdown, with Las Vegas being the location that is desired. It's likely that the fight will be set for November 12 or 19.

Terence Crawford has been working very closely with the boss of PBC, Al Haymon, in recent months. 'Bud' has already worked in close quarters with Haymon in his last fight against Shawn Porter, as Porter was a fighter for the company.

The event will likely be in partnership with Showtime and will, of course, be a pay-per-view event. Rafael also revealed that the undercard is already being worked on in the background.

What is on the line for both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.?

The all-American domestic dust-up has been talked about for many years. The welterweight showdown will be one of the biggest fights in the sport of boxing because of how much is on the line for each man.

Undisputed status is the ultimate materialistic factor that plays a huge part in this clash. With all the world title belts on the line, the winner will walk away as the king of the welterweight division.

Additionally, both athletes have been considered pound-for-pound elite-level fighters in recent years, but the winner will likely claim the pound-for-pound crown.

The bragging rights that are on the line are also significant. The entire world is eager to see how their styles will clash.

