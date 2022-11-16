Tyson Fury will be down to face Deontay Wilder in a rare fourth matchup.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Bronze Bomber' are two of the greatest heavyweights of their era. While Fury and Wilder haven't shared the ring with some of their other contemporaries who are top contenders, they have fought each other three times.

In December 2018, they met for the first time in a heavyweight classic. The British superstar did much of the better action, but it was Wilder who had the bigger moments, including two knockdowns. At the end of 12 rounds, the contest was a draw.

With a result like that, there had to be a rematch, and it took place in February 2020. In that outing, Fury dominated and won by a seventh-round knockout. Wilder then activated his trilogy clause and was once again finished the following year.

With the series sitting at 2-0-1 for Tyson Fury, many would assume that there wouldn't be a fourth meeting with Deontay Wilder. However, the WBC Heavyweight Champion would be down for it, as he stated in an interview with BT Sport.

In the interview, Fury called for the fourth fight to take place in the UK, stating:

"That'd be amazing here. I've been over there three times. If he wants the fourth fight, he's gotta come to England. Do that at Wembley, break all records again."

Watch his comments below:

Why would Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight again?

It's a good thing that Tyson Fury is open to a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder because he may not have a choice.

'The Bronze Bomber' returned to action last month against Robert Helenius, scoring another first-round knockout. Following the victory, the WBC ordered Wilder to face another top contender, Andy Ruiz Jr., in a title eliminator.

IFL TV @IFLTV



Who wins and how?



#WilderRuiz #BoxingFans #WBC60 The @WBCBoxing have officially ordered Andy Ruiz Jr vs Deontay Wilder in a final eliminator for Tyson Fury 🥊Who wins and how? The @WBCBoxing have officially ordered Andy Ruiz Jr vs Deontay Wilder in a final eliminator for Tyson Fury 🥊Who wins and how? #WilderRuiz #BoxingFans #WBC60 https://t.co/UhBiS0TamY

Currently, there's no date set for the fight but it is expected to be in Spring 2023. The timing of the matchup lines up right after Fury's return against Derek Chisora. The trilogy matchup is set for next December, with 'The Gypsy King' already being 2-0 against 'Del Boy'.

In the event that Fury and Wilder both defeat Chisora and Ruiz Jr. respectively, they will likely meet next year. Unless the WBC Heavyweight Champion agrees to face his old foe, he runs the risk of being stripped of his gold.

Tyson Fury has made it clear that his titles mean a lot to him, so the fourth fight with Deontay Wilder will have to remain on the title if all goes as expected.

Poll : 0 votes