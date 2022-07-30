"That's the move" - David Benavidez suggests he will move up to 175lbs for bigger fights

David Benavidez has implied that he will move up to 175lbs in search of more lucrative fights.

Benavidez is widely considered one of the hottest young prospects in boxing. At only 25 years old, the Mexican-American is a two-time Super Middleweight Champion.

'El Bandera Roja' is coming off an impressive third-round stoppage victory over former middleweight world champion David Lemieux. Benavidez demonstrated his phenomenal punching power and boxing skills throughout the contest.

Watch the fight highlights of David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux:

Despite being recognized as a superb fighter, Benavidez has been unable thus far to land a massive bout with one of the other top fighters at 168lbs. There was speculation that he would share the ring with Canelo Alvarez, but his Mexican compatriot opted to fight Dmitry Bivol instead.

Regardless, the Arizona boxer is tired of chasing the likes of Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, he said:

"That's the move bro...I've been trying to make these fights happen. Caleb Plant, and then you see he's fighting Anthony Dirrell. David Morell was talking all that s***, now he don't want to fight. Charlo, we let him know that I wanted to fight. He was saying that he was going to take the fight next, now Ronnie Shield [Charlo's trainer] is saying that he doesn't want to rush into a fight with me."

Watch the full interview:

David Benavidez wants to fight Caleb Plant before Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez continued by expressing that, in an ideal situation, he would like to fight Caleb Plant before challenging Canelo.

"I would like to get the Caleb Plant fight first. For me to get more experience because Canelo, he's Canelo, he's good...I would like to take Caleb Plant and then Canelo in a perfect scenario."

Alvarez is set to take on Gennadiy Golovkin for a third time on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It remains to be seen if the former pound-for-pound king decides to stay at 168lbs or move back up to 175 in a bid to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo Alvarez v Dmitry Bivol

Meanwhile, Plant is rumored to share the ring with Anthony Dirrell. 'Sweethands' will be looking to beat Dirrell in more impressive fashion than Benavidez. Benavidez stopped Dirrell in the 9th round back in 2019.

