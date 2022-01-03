"The best thing about my career was the bronze medal" - Floyd Mayweather talks about 1996 Olympic loss 

Floyd Mayweather feels that the best thing about his boxing career was losing the semifinal bout at the 1996 Olympics held in Atlanta. Mayweather dropped a very controversial decision to eventual silver medalist Serafim Todorov in the fight and later went on to win the bronze medal.

The referee mistakenly raised Mayweather's hand, leading everyone to think 'Money' had won the fight but it was announced that it was Todorov who had won. Looking back at that fight, Mayweather feels he should have won if not for dismal scoring by the judges.

Having said that, the 50-0 boxer also said that he wouldn't change how that fight turned out because it motivated him to work harder so that he'd never be in such a situation again. Following that defeat, Mayweather never lost a single fight in his entire career.

In a recent interview with AKHi TV, Floyd Mayweather stated the following:

"The best thing about my career was the bronze medal. Am I happy with receiving the bronze medal and not winning gold? Absolutely. The referee raised my hand because he thought I won... I'm glad that the fight went like it went. It made me work that much harder as a professional, not to feel that same pain again."

The last man to beat Floyd Mayweather is now "somewhat homeless"

While Mayweather had to taste defeat at the hands of Todorov back then, he and his former opponent stand at completely opposite ends of the spectrum today.

Floyd Mayweather has revealed that the man who defeated him at the 1996 Olympics is now "somewhat homeless." Todorov, who is now 52, is a former amateur boxer who won three consecutive gold medals at both the World and European Championships, and silver at the 1996 Olympics:

"I feel bad that same guy I lost to is now somewhat homeless. That's crazy. I wish him nothing but the best. I know why he didn't become a boxing trainer," Mayweather said.

