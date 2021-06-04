How many fights has Floyd Mayweather lost?

Floyd Mayweather retired as an undefeated professional boxer after defeating Conor McGregor in a crossover boxing match in 2017. 50 opponents, including the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao could not get their hands raised when they fought 'Money'.

However, Floyd Mayweather's flawless professional boxing career was founded on the mistakes he made during his days as an amateur.

Floyd Mayweather's amateur boxing career is not as well documented. The boxing great is known to have suffered as many as nine losses as an amateur. Based on the information available on boxrec.com, Floyd Mayweather seems to have hit the lowest point of his amateur boxing career during the 1994-1995 period.

After his run in the 1994 United States National Junior Championship came to an end at the hands of Arnulfo Bravo, Mayweather suffered defeats against Martin Castillo and Juan Carlos Ramirez in the 1994 and 1995 seasons of the United States vs Mexico duel meet.

The most recent and the most notable loss of Floyd Mayweather's amateur boxing career came against Serafim Todorov of Bulgaria in the 1996 summer Olympics.

However, Floyd Mayweather turned pro the same year and the 50-0 record is testament to the fact that 'Money' tightened all the loose ends in his fighting style as he moved on in his career.

Known for his impregnable defense and high fight IQ, Floyd Mayweather went on to rule the boxing scene for almost two decades and won fifteen major world titles during his undefeated professional run.

Floyd Mayweather will fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition fight on June 5

Since he retired from professional boxing, Floyd Mayweather has shown a strong interest in exhibition fights. His last fight was a first-round knockout win over Japanese kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 in December 2018.

Floyd Mayweather is set to make a comeback against YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul (0-1 Boxing) in an exhibition boxing match on June 6, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

According to a statement from Florida State Boxing Commission, no winner will be announced at the end of the fight, which will have eight five-minute rounds. However, knockouts are not prohibited and the referee will reserve the right to stop the contest at any given moment.

Despite giving away a significant amount in size and reach to the much younger Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather is a -900 betting favorite heading into the fight due to the skill differential.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Jack Cunningham