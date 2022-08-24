"The fall of Jake Paul" - When Logan Paul dissed his own brother Jake Paul in a rap song that grabbed millions of views

Social media sensations and brothers Jake and Logan Paul have had quite the turbulent relationship over the years. While the two now share an emmaculate bond, there was a time when the two really disliked each other and it was all online for millions of their fans to see.

The duo really started to make their presence felt on YouTube back in 2017. Jake and Logan Paul were two of the fastest growing creators on the platform at the time. Because of this, both of them became highly competitive towards each other as well.

'The Problem Child' released his first song, "It's Everyday Bro," back in 2017 which happens to be one of the most disliked videos on the platform. One would assume that 'The Maverick' also didn't like the song and reacted to it on his channel.

This angered Jake Paul and he dropped a diss track on his brother and his fanbase titled, "Logang Sucks". Logan Paul couldn't have let this slide and he went on to drop a diss track titled, "The Fall of Jake Paul".

The diss track happens to be the most viewed video on Logan Paul's channel with 282 million views as of now. One of the key reasons for this was the fact that 'The Maverick' had Alissa Violet, Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend in the video as well.

That said, the two have now let all of this go and as mentioned earlier, share a great bond now.

Logan Paul recreates Rainbow Road from Mario Kart for his 99 Originals project

'The Maverick' has recreated the famous Rainbow Road from Mario Kart for his latest 99 Originals piece. Paul experimented with light paint for a few of the pieces in his project which he undertook following his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The latest piece of the project, Original #64 took him months to create. As revealed by him, Paul was even about to pull the plug on the piece after many failed attempts. However, he managed to get the perfect picture resembling the Rainbow Road.

"By far the hardest photo in this collection to take. This was the pinnacle of our light painting experiment... So I really wanted to test my skills and recreate the rainbow road we all know and love from Mario Kart, took us months and I'm literally my last attempt before I went insane and honestly I think we just got lucky this night, because we had attempted it so many times."

Logan Paul @LoganPaul remember Rainbow Road from Mario Kart? remember Rainbow Road from Mario Kart? 🌈 https://t.co/n4YwePD8m0

