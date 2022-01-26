"There is definitely no deal done" - Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua's potential step aside deal

Eddie Hearn recently dismissed any rumors of Anthony Joshua considering a step aside deal worth £15 million. While in conversation on the DAZN Boxing Show, the Matchroom supremo revealed that 'AJ' had not accepted any deals to allow Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk ahead of him.

Hearn asserted that although there was talk of setting such a deal in place, it is yet to be finalized:

“There’s definitely no deal done for him to step aside... Anthony has never ducked anyone, he won’t want to let one person think he’s ducking that challenge. Sometimes you have to think with your head. There is a smart play here somewhere, but Anthony is not about the money. If the plan makes sense from a development point of view, working with a new trainer, maybe having a fight first. He’s about legacy. All he’s thinking about is Oleksandr Usyk.”

Hearn confirmed that Joshua was focused on bagging a rematch against Usyk. This comes shortly after 'AJ' dismissed such claims about a deal himself.

'AJ' was previously bested by Oleksandr Usyk via unanimous decision back in September 2021. The loss forced Joshua to part ways with his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Championships.

Tyson Fury, on the other hand, was scheduled to lock horns with his WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte. However, 'The Gypsy King' appears more interested in a heavyweight mega-fight against Usyk.

Tyson Fury dismisses Anthony Joshua as a coward

The heavyweight division of boxing has been in constant flux for quite some time. It seems like the lack of clarity is finally getting to Tyson Fury, who has ramped up his disdain for his contemporaries.

In a recent expletive-filled rant, 'The Gypsy King' threw shade at many of the main players in the heavyweight title picture, including Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury also declared that he was ready to fight this weekend, having been training for several weeks now:

"[Anthony Joshua] is a coward, [Oleksandr Usyk] is a p***y, and Dillian Whyte don't want to fight. So prove me wrong. Get to f***ing fighting. You pair of cowards. You're all cowards. You're all bum do**ers. Either fight or do one you pack of wet lettuces."

Check out Tyson Fury's rant below:

