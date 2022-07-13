"They messed up" - Hasim Rahman Jr. is confident he will defeat Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. believes Jake Paul has made the wrong decision by picking him as his next opponent and is confident he will emerge victorious.

Rahman Jr. and Paul are scheduled to fight on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. 'The Problem Child' chose Rahman as a late replacement after a bout with Tommy Fury fell through for a second time.

Paul is coming off a sensational 6th-round knockout win over former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley back in December. Meanwhile, the son of the legendary Hasim Rahman Sr. suffered his first professional loss in April. The loss came against James McKenzie Morrison.

Here's what Rahman Jr. said in a live Q&A:

"I was already training. That's where they messed up. I was already working. They thought I was coming out the couch. They got me ready for now though, for real, that really prepared me for today. Ya'll like that he's a runner, he's a trackstar today, huh? Hard work and dedication, that's how were gonna get this dead. That way easy money."

Hasim Rahman Jr. is looking past Jake Paul

Rahman Jr. continued by expressing how he wants to boost his career by defeating Jake Paul and being involved in more lucrative fights.

"That's why I'm fighting. That's why I take this fight. For all the muslims across the world - ya'll make sure ya'll keep praying for me. We get this win and we move on to bigger and better things. Because it's bigger and better things in boxing than Jake Paul. So we'll make sure that this catapults us to the next level."

At the age of 31, 'Gold Blooded' has not hit the heights yet as a professional. With a record of 12-1, Rahman Jr. has not scratched the surface of his father's illustrious career. However, a win against Paul would vastly improve his reputation and lead to more opportunities in the heavyweight division.

Despite being a 'Youtuber-turned-boxer', 'The Problem Child' has strung together an impressive record of 5-0. Furthermore, some boxing experts like John Fury are backing Paul to beat Rahman.

