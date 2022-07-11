Tommy Fury's father John Fury advises Jake Paul to 'act like a man' - "Calling me a criminal, an inmate, all this business"

While it appeared certain that Jake Paul would face Tommy Fury next, border issues have prevented Fury entering the US. Paul will now face Hasim Rahman Jr. in his next fight instead.

Tommy Fury isn't the only Fury that Jake Paul's been involved in a war of words with. John Fury didn't shy away from saying what was on his mind in the first press conference that was held when the fight was originally set to take place.

Despite the hostility over recent months, John Fury has shown respect for the American for what he has done for the sport of boxing. However, the father of Tommy and Tyson Fury believes that Paul's persona and attitude ruins his positive traits.

While speaking to DAZN, John Fury said:

“He's done a great job bringing a lot more viewers to the sport of boxing. He's started as a fledgling professional and I think he's doing quite well from where he's at to be honest with you. He needs a little bit more work on being a man, you know, but he's done great things from where he's at.”

Fury then later added:

“He's made a few derogatory terms about me lately, calling me a criminal, an inmate and all this business. You don't hear me telling him that... You can sell fights in a different way that doesn't involve being derogatory and bringing up people's past... It's a sport at the end of the day and Jake Paul has taken it personally.”

The YouTube star seems to be a master at selling fights and marketing an event by getting into his opponent's head and showcasing entertainment. Many believe that he takes his statements too far, but John Fury also didn't hold back when the first press conference took place.

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference here:

Jake Paul's personality in boxing

Jake Paul comes from a hugely extraverted industry where his job has always been to portray an extreme version of his true self. This has been the case on YouTube, Vine, the Disney Channel and social media in general.

When the first YouTube boxing events began to take place, a key reason for their success was from the build-up to the fights.

Pre-fight antics and trash talk help to significantly promote, market and sell fights, which is ultimately the biggest factor in the fighter and promoter's financial rewards. To further this, it also boosts the fighter's profile, which helps them potentially progress onto bigger fights later down the line.

Ultimately, if Paul can back up his personality by performing well inside the ring, it can only bode well for his career in the long run. It's worked for Conor McGregor in the UFC and also Tyson Fury in boxing.

