Conor McGregor houses: locations, worth, and images

Conor McGregor is one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet. His luxurious properties spread across different parts of the globe are proof of the Irishman's lavish and flamboyant lifestyle.

McGregor owns a multi-million dollar worth mansion in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland. He has a home in Las Vegas, USA, and a luxurious holiday home in Marbella, Spain.

Per sources, Conor McGregor's net worth in 2020 stood at a whopping $120 million. The Irish MMA sensation is set to return to the octagon in a couple of weeks' time at UFC 257 for another big paycheck to fight Dustin Poirier.

On top of that, the sales of McGregor's Proper No.12 Irish whisky are booming and his August McGregor fashion range is also making a lot of money for the former 'champ champ'. With all that money coming in, the highest-paid athlete on the UFC roster has managed to build for himself sprawling properties in various parts of the world.

Let's take a closer look at the properties owned by The Notorious One.

Conor McGregor's Mansion in Dublin, Ireland

McGregor spent two million Euros to buy himself a beautiful mansion in Dublin, Ireland in 2019. The property has five bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, six bathrooms, a kitchen, and a games room. There is a huge lawn outside the mansion and horse riding facilities are also available.

When at home in Dublin, Conor McGregor trains in his personal gym equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to keep himself in fighting-fit shape.

Holiday home in Marbella, Spain

Now and then, Conor McGregor likes to spend some time under the sun, which is why he spent a staggering 1.3 million Euros to buy a luxury holiday home in Marbella, in 2018.

McGregor's villa in Marbella is a very modern-looking property and features a customized gym, home spa, and a swimming pool that can be directly accessed from the Irishman's bedroom. There is also a massive dining area in the villa which provides a great view of the ocean.

Take a tour of Conor McGregor's villa

The 'Mac Mansion' in Las Vegas

Back in 2015, when Conor McGregor had to spend a lot of time in the United States, in and around the fighting capital of the world, Las Vegas, he bought himself a mansion in Sin City.

This was right before his fight against Jose Aldo at UFC 194. McGregor even nicknamed the impressive 12,000 square-foot property Mac Mansion. The place has seven massive bedrooms, a 50ft infinity pool, a luxury spa, and a back garden golf course. The master bedroom is also equipped with a stunning marble jacuzzi.

McGregor only rented the property and never bought it. The place was sold for 2.3 million Euros in 2017 and Conor usually puts up at penthouse suites in famous Vegas hotels when he's around nowadays.

McGregor gave a guided tour of his Mac Mansion back in 2015