Jake Paul boasts "delusional optimism" of knocking out Mike Tyson - "I would win"

Jake Paul's second professional boxing bout took place on the undercard of the exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The American's knockout on Nate Robinson arguably stole the show.

The Paul brothers have brought a unique wave of fights to the boxing world. Logan Paul participated in an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021. This has now escalated to talk of Jake Paul potentially facing Mike Tyson in the future.

While doing a podcast on FLAGRANT, Paul was asked if he believes he'd beat Mike Tyson, to which he replied:

"I would win. Delusional optimism, it's a real superpower... I will start off by saying, I love Mike Tyson, I love him, his family, he's such a great guy, such a wise guy. He's taken me under his wing and I owe him a ton of credit for helping me start my career with the Nate Robinson fight on his undercard... I think that he thinks that he would knock me out, and I think that is maybe the reason why he doesn't want to do the fight because I think he wants to avoid maybe knocking me out."

Paul was then asked if he believes that he can knock the former fighter out, to which he said:

"I think there's a very, very high chance of that. He's not the same fighter that he once was, he knows that."

Jake Paul has stayed consistent when expressing his confidence against potential opponents including Mike Tyson.

Watch the full video here:

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

Jake Paul is set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 but an opportunity to face 'Iron' Mike Tyson would be something he could be eager to do in the future.

The contest would attract a heavy amount of interest.

Mike Tyson is one of the biggest legends in the sport's history and is known for his ferocious knockout style. However, he is now 56 years old. In the former champion's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr., he was way past his best.

While many would laugh at the thought of the YouTuber earning a victory, he is a 25-year-old prime athlete who has five professional fights to his name. The potential clash may not be as one-sided as many fans may think.

