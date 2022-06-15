Mike Tyson's online boxing coaching 

Mike Tyson is offering online boxing advice to his members on fans.miketyson. The membership site allows Tyson to respond to questions directed at him, including boxing technical advice.

Tyson posted a short promotional video on his Instagram page where it portrayed the retired fighter giving a fan some advice. The post was captioned:

"Have a question? Want me to breakdown your boxing technique? I'm All Ears"

As well as Tyson's business developments going on at the moment, this website allows him to personally connect with his fans.

The platform offers two types of memberships, which are 'middleweight' and 'heavyweight'. The middleweight membership costs $1.99 a month or $20 a year and includes many benefits such as access to 'member only' merchandise.

In addition, the 'middleweight' package includes discounts on partner brands, 15% off merchandise & apparell, behind the scenes content, public events, and meet and greets.

The 'heavyweight' membership costs $4.99 a month or $40 a year, which includes all of the benefits of the 'middleweight' package and more. The membership also includes chats with Tyson, monthly autographed giveaways and whitelists for NFT giveaways.

Furthermore, the package involves heavyweight-only content, livestreams and 20% off merchandise & apparel.

What is Mike Tyson doing after his legendary boxing career?

Tyson seems to be exploring the world of social media these days has a team managing his accounts.

The once ferocious champion is now a lot more mellow and we see him speaking about various subjects on his podcast, 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson'. He has had many huge guests on his show, including Kevin Hart, Canelo Alvarez, Joe Rogan, Eminem and many more.

The 55-year-old hasn't, however, turned his back on the sport of boxing. There have been whispers over recent months that he might return to the ring in another exhibition match. Tyson took part in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020 and YouTube star Logan Paul has since eyed up a potential event.

Despite speculation, it is very unlikely that the American will return for another exhibition as he looks to continue boxing training purely for health. Tyson is also now a business owner, where he sells cannabis products including edible cannabis sweets that are shaped like bitten ears.

