Eddie Hearn says he prefers Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul over 'load of b**locks' fight between Paul and Floyd Mayweather

After entering the ring with Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul is now seemingly looking at a potential fight against Mike Tyson early next year.

Renowned promoter Eddie Hearn believes a fight between Tyson and Paul is much more logical than the exhibition matchup between Mayweather and Paul, which went down in Florida on June 6.

While in conversation with Brian Davis on The Pain Game podcast, Hearn threw some major shade at Logan Paul's most recent outing in the squared circle.

"I prefer [Tyson vs. Paul] to Floyd and Logan. That was absolutely a load of bo**ocks. I thought, 'What?!' You've got a pound-for-pound great against a bloke that I mean, you know, not can't fight, but, you know. It was horrible. Horrible to watch."

Eddie Hearn would watch Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul purely out of curiosity

Eddie Hearn subsequently revealed that although he doesn't believe Mike Tyson going toe-to-toe against Logan Paul is a good idea, there is still a certain degree of appeal to him.

"Tyson and [Paul] shouldn't happen. But I would at least want to find out what happened in that fight. I'll hold my hands up."

The rumor mill went into overdrive after Mike Tyson revealed he was looking to make his way back into the ring in February 2022. Although he admitted there was no clarity as far as an opponent, it did not take long for Logan Paul's name to enter the conversation.

Mike Tyson most recently participated in an exhibition bout against fellow heavyweight boxing behemoth Roy Jones Jr. The Staples Center hosted an event that featured the two former champions going at it for eight rounds inside the squared circle.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, last competed against Floyd Mayweather in a 'special exhibition'. The fight saw Mayweather dance circles around Paul without inflicting any real damage on the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The scrap came to an end with both men pocketing hefty purses.

