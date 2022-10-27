Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall is set to make his pro-boxing debut on October 29 against another pro-boxing debutant, Le'Veon Bell. The fight will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

Bell and Hall will be making their pro boxing debuts in a 4 round cruiserweight bout contracted at 195lbs. NFL star running back Le'Veon Bell & elite UFC striker Uriah Hall will face off as part of the MVP SHOWTIME PPV event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

Speaking to ESPN recently, the former NFL running back had this to when asked about his preparedness for the upcoming clash:

"I watched a couple of fights... I have seen the [Anderson] Silva fight, he had fought Silva... That's why I say I respect my opponent. It's gonna be an opportunity to kind of show people, I am taking it seriously. Look who I am fighting... I know he [Hall] got respect in that world man, the fighting world."

Bell further added:

"This is a step for people to understand how seriously I am taking it. And not only that, I am gonna go out there and beat him and demonstrate my skill and show people exactly like what type of boxer I am."

You can check out the former NFL star disucuss his upcoming fight against Hall in the video below:

Brendan Schaub shares his thoughts on upcoming boxing match between Uriah Hall and Bell

On the latest edition of The Schaub Show, Brendan Schuab weighed in on the upcoming boxing match between Hall and Bell. Touting Hall to win the fight without much effort, Schaub stated:

"Do you guys realize what Uriah Hall should do to Le'Veon Bell? Le'Veon Bell just won that fight, he knocked out Adrian Peterson. Do you know how much better f**king Uriah Hall is as a striker than Adrian Peterson?"

Speaking further, the former UFC contender pointed out the athletic abilities of the two debutants. He warned Bell not to overlook the former middleweight contender's boxing capabilities:

"Le'Veon Bell is like, 'Oh, he's just a UFC fighter, he's probably not that athletic.' Uriah Hall is a freak athlete. He's the one guy that you f**ked up with because you think he's gonna be this stiff kind of fighter."

You can check out Brendan Schuab give his take on the upcoming boxing match below:

