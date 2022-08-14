Tickets for Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn at the O2 Arena sell out in less than an hour

Tickets for the highly anticipated fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn on October 8 at the O2 Arena have officially sold out.

Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will clash in a catchweight contest at 157 lbs. There's also a rehydration clause on the day of the bout. Chris Eubank Jr., a career middleweight who has also campaigned at super middleweight, will cut down to the lowest weight of his career to take on a career welterweight in Conor Benn.

Despite the noticeable size difference between the two boxers, the interest in the matchup stems from a bitter rivalry in 1990s between Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn. Eubank Sr. claimed a seventh round stoppage victory in the first fight but many believe he was fortunate to come away with a split-decision draw in the 1993 rematch.

Yesterday's press conference with Eubank Jr. and Benn set the tone for an exciting matchup. Chris Eubank Jr.is the far more experienced of the two and is extremely confident that he will emerge victorious despite having to cut an enormous amount of weight. Here's what Eubank Jr. had to say:

"I can't be hundred percent when I have to go down to a weight I've never been to and then I can't rehydrate fully...But that's fair because if I'm hundred percent its a public execution." [sic]

Watch the full press conference:

Eddie Hearn on why Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn is happening

When asked why Conor Benn is taking on such a dangerous fight against Eubank Jr., the Matchroom promoter gave his thoughts. Hearn stated:

"It's a tough fight, it's too big to turn down...We all know what we're in for here which is a disadvantage at the weight but a winnable fight and a once in a lifetime opportunity. Not just financially, but a fight that will always be ingrained in the history of our sport. This fight's appeal cross so many generations, the forty pluses, the sixty pluses, the eighty pluses and the young generation." [sic]

Watch the full interview with Hearn on iFL TV:

Benn is coming off a sensational second round stoppage win against Chris Van Heerden at the O2 Arena this April. Due to his vast improvements, 'The Destroyer' has grown in popularity recently. Regardless, he will have the toughest fight of his career yet when he takes on Eubank Jr.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal