Tokyo Olympic-bound boxers Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Tokyo Olympic-bound boxers Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at Command Hospital in Pune. The duo is currently undergoing training at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in the city.

Mary Kom got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 💉 pic.twitter.com/sY0vCLLofq — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 12, 2021

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) selected ASI as the center of training after the women's national camp in Delhi was shut down amid rising cases of COVID-19 among boxers and support staff.

At least 21 people, including Indian women's boxing's head coach Mohammed Ali Qamar, had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Consequently, all the Tokyo Olympic-bound boxers, who tested negative, were relocated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

However, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) suspended training for both Lovlina and Pooja Rani after national champion Simranjit Kaur tested COVID-19 positive. Six-time world champion Mary remained unaffected as she had been training on her own with personal coach Chhote Lal Yadav.

Lovlina receives her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: BFI)

Unfortunately, Yadav also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. He will be able to join Mary after he receives a negative test report.

Asian Championships is a competition we desperately need before Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom

Mary, alongside two-time World Championships bronze medalist Lovlina, will look to make the most of the upcoming Asian Championships in Dubai from May 21-31. The London Olympics bronze medalist believes the tournament will stand the Indian team in good stead ahead of the Olympic Games.

"It's a huge competition and one that we desperately need before the Tokyo Olympics. Training and sparring is one thing, but actual competition is something else. We need to test ourselves in the Asian Championships,” Mary Kom said.

Also Read: Indian boxer Mary Kom heads into Tokyo Olympics as potential medalist