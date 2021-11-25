"I am more than capable of beating this man"- Tommy Fury is excited for payday and a chance for 'easy work' in his upcoming bout vs. Jake Paul 

The highly anticipated grudge match between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul is due within a month. The second press conference for the fight was held recently in the UK. Even though Jake Paul was not physically present in the press conference, Paul joined the press conference online and it was fireworks through and through.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Tommy Fury exchanges words with Jake Paul at their press conference as John Fury and Tyson Fury watch on…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing Tommy Fury exchanges words with Jake Paul at their press conference as John Fury and Tyson Fury watch on…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing] https://t.co/GrDPrl5Els

Along with Tommy Fury was his half-brother Tyson Fury, and dad John Fury was present at the press conference. All three Furys were involved in a back and forth with the 'Problem Child' at some point in the press conference.

Right after their chaotic press conference Tommy Fury sat down for an interview with Boxing Social. During the interview, Fury looked extremely confident and claimed that Jake Paul is easy work for him .

"I'm getting paid a lot better than I did in my last fight and yeah, we're laughing all the way to the training camp. Laughs and jokes and on the night I'm more than capable of beating this man, easy work."

Coming from the legendary Fury family, Tommy Fury is noticeably confident heading into the fight and claims the YouTuber turned boxer is easy work for him. It will be interesting to see who backs up their trash talk when the two collide in the ring on December 18th.

Watch Tommy Fury's interview with Boxing Social below:

Who is training Tommy Fury for his fight against Jake Paul?

Tommy Fury is being trained by his brother Tyson and father John Fury. However, this wasn't the case until almost two weeks ago. Tommy started his training camp with Tyson Fury and his head coach Sugar Hill in the USA but later decided against it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tommy Fury flew back to the UK with Tyson Fury to train for his fight in the comfort of his home along with his father John Fury. Whether this move proves to be beneficial for the Englishman or not, only time will tell.

Edited by Josh Evanoff