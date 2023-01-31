Tommy Fury recently sat down with Josh Denzel for an interview with BT Sport ahead of his upcoming fight with Jake Paul.

The younger Fury brother spoke of his boxing career, Jake Paul, and the pressure that comes with his famous last name. When asked if he has more to lose than Jake Paul if he fails to win on February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tommy Fury said:

“Do you know what it is? There’s no pressure on me and there never has been to me while I’ve been boxing... because I’ve said to absolutely everybody who’s ever interviewed me [adn asked], 'What about the pressure? What about the last name?' Hold on a minute, I’m not Tyson. You know, I’ll never be Tyson. A Tyson comes a long every 100 years, and there’ll be another 100 years before he comes along again. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself that I can be.”

‘TNT’ even spoke about his brother's recent comments. WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury said in an interview that if his brother can’t beat Jake Paul, he can “stay in Saudi Arabia.”

The former Love Island contestant responded to the statement, saying:

“I know my family at the end of the day and quietly we’re all laughing in the background because we can’t believe how stupid this man’s been.”

Check out the full interview with Tommy Fury below:

Tyson Fury names who he would like Tommy Fury to fight

Tyson Fury was present at the OVO Wembley Arena this past weekend to accompany his half-brother to his press obligations in London for his fight against Jake Paul. IFL TV caught up with the WBC champion and asked him who he would like to see his sibling fight next.

'The Gypsy King' said:

“When he beats Jake Paul, I’d like to see him fight the brother Logan and then maybe a British celebrity boxing match. KSI maybe, yeah?”.

Fury also said he thinks that his brother will 'wear Paul out' and “stop him in the later rounds” in their upcoming eight-round fight.

The heavyweight champion noted his interest in seeing how Paul responds when hit with some hard punches. He claimed that the hardest punches from his brother “with big gloves on” hurt him even as a bigger man.

Check out the full video below:

