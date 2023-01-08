Tommy Fury has responded to Jake Paul’s recent claims in a fiery video calling the American out on Instagram.

“Once again, I’m seeing Jake Paul sh*t all over the internet. You offered [UFC fighter] Paddy Pimblett a million pounds to spar. You offered to have Tyson [Fury] have some bet about some boll*cks or other, but you don’t want to pay me much more to have a fight. Well, I’ll go one better than that, because it’s past money for me now. I’m not bothered. I’ll fight you for free in Manchester or London, next month. Let’s see how game you are.”

This comes after Jake Paul did an interview with Mirror Fighting and claimed he’s doing “everything in his power” to make the fight happen:

“I have done everything in my power to make the fight happen against this 8-0 boxer, including offering to go to Manchester for February 18 in partnership with Frank and George Warren."

The fight between Fury and Paul was confirmed and later fell apart on two separate occasions. Paul was set to face Fury in December 2021 but the Manchester native withdrew due to a rib injury. The fight was then made for August 2022, but 'TNT' was unable to travel due to a U.S. travel ban.

Negotiations are reportedly underway for the bout to take place in February, with Frank Warren (Fury’s promoter) saying that both sides are willing to make the fight happen, via an interview on iFL TV.

Watch Warren's full interview below and Paul's comments at 28:40:

Who has Tommy Fury fought?

The 23-year-old Tommy Fury made his pro debut in December 2018 against Jevgenijs Andrejevs (10–102–3) and emerged victorious via a unanimous decision in the four-round bout. This was followed by 'TNT' scoring his first knockout win, a first-round KO of Callum Ide (0–26–2) on the undercard of Warrington vs. Froch in March 2019.

Boxing at Telford International Centre - Tommy Fury vs. Jordan Grant

The undefeated British fighter then took a nine-month hiatus from boxing to participate in the British reality show Love Island. Upon his return to boxing, he defeated Przemyslaw Binienda (2–26) by first-round TKO, followed by a KO of Genadij Krajevskij (0–12) and a points victory over Jordan Grant in June 2021.

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Tyson Fury's younger half-brother then made his U.S. debut against MMA fighter-turned-boxer Anthony Taylor (0–1) on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley and defeated him via unanimous decision.

