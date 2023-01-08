Jake Paul is reportedly back in negotiations to fight Tommy Fury and has offered the Englishman a February 18 date in Manchester to face him.

The social media star told Mirror Fighting on Friday:

“I have done everything in my power to make the fight happen against this 8-0 boxer, including offering to go to Manchester for February 18 in partnership with Frank and George Warren. I'm looking at any other alternative to make this fight work."

The YouTuber turned boxer responded to claims of Tommy Fury being offered $2.5 million for the bout, calling it an "accurate statement” and saying:

"What I can confirm is Tommy Fury is never going to see the kind of money he is being offered to step in the ring with me. And yet he’s still on the run."

A fight between Paul and Fury has been scheduled twice before, for December 2021 and August 2022. Both bouts fell through due to Fury having to withdraw, once due to a rib injury and the other time due to a US travel ban on the Brit.

Jake Paul’s boxing resume

Jake Paul's boxing journey started out at an influencer boxing event where he defeated Deji on the undercard of Logan Paul vs. KSI. The 25-year-old then fought as a pro against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib on the undercard of a WBO middleweight title bout between Demetrius Andrade and Luke Keeler. He won the fight via TKO in the first round.

‘The Problem Child’ then faced former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of an exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. The former Disney star won the fight via KO in the second round.

Paul knocks out Robinson at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

The Cleveland native has since faced two retired MMA greats in former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main events of Triller and Showtime pay-per-views respectively. Paul won against Askren via KO in round one and boxed Woodley for a split-decision victory.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

After Tommy Fury withdrew from an agreed bout with the American, the undefeated boxer faced Woodley in a rematch in December 2021. Paul defeated Woodley via KO in round six, which was named Knockout of the Year by DAZN and ESPN.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Paul's most recent appearance in the squared circle was against MMA legend Anderson Silva, where the Cleveland native scored a unanimous decision victory (77–74, 78–73, 78–73) over the 47-year-old Brazilian.

