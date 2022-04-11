Wembley and Jake Paul is two different things'- Tommy Fury opens up on fighting in Tyson Fury's undercard

Tommy Fury has discussed how it feels to be fighting on his brother Tyson Fury's undercard on April 23 and how it compares to a potential bout with Jake Paul. Tommy is set to make his return against Daniel Bocianski, while Tyson will defend his WBC Heavyweight Championship against Dillian Whyte.

Jake Paul and Tommy were meant to face off on December 18 but the former Love Island contestant pulled out a couple of weeks before the fight due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. Paul fought Tyron Woodley instead and landed a devastating right-hand to claim a knockout victory.

Watch Paul knock out Tyron Woodley below:

Here's what Fury said in an interview on The Lowdown:

"Jake Paul can do whatever he wants to do. I'm fighting on this card and this card is way bigger than anything Jake's ever done before in his boxing career. You couldn't even compare the two. Wembley and Paul is two different things, one is here and one's here. I'm looking to get a spectacular performance, whatever comes next, comes next."

Watch the full interview with Tommy Fury on the Lowdown:

Tommy Fury believes his next opponent would knock out Jake Paul

Tommy Fury continued by stating how he would be open to fighting Jake Paul in the future and believed his opponent at Wembley Stadium would knock the youtuber-turned-boxer out.

"Whether he wants to take that fight back, whether he's found his balls yet, whether he hasn't found his balls yet, I don't know. This man I'm about to fight would iron Jake Paul out easy. Because this man I'm about to fight probably has a family to feed. This is his only way of making money and he's going to come with killer ambition."

It remains to be seen if 'TNT' can get through Bocianski on April 23. With 10 wins and only one loss, this is set to be Tommy's toughest opponent to date. A victory for the man from Manchester would bolster his resume and could lead to a fight with Paul in late 2022.

'The Problem Child' has announced he will return to the ring in August and it is plausible that he could face Tommy if an agreement is made.

