Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul rematch expected for July

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul could be meeting much sooner than expected.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' met in Saudi Arabia last month on ESPN pay-per-view and despite the two celebrity boxers having a combined 14 fights between them, the fight and build captured the minds of fans and fighters alike.

On fight night, the Brit used his lengthy reach and jab to box circles around the YouTuber. Paul was able to score a knockdown in the final round, but was unable to close the show after the shot. In the end, Fury won the bout by decision, handing his foe the first loss of his boxing career.

It's not all bad news for Jake Paul though. According to the YouTuber, 775,000 fans bought the pay-per-view event, which bodes well for a potential rematch. Luckily for Paul, he has a rematch clause and plans on using it sooner rather than later.

On fight night, the YouTuber-turned-boxer stated his plans to activate the rematch clause. However, names such as Eddie Hearn have attempted to diswade Paul from facing Fury again, instead suggesting a clash with KSI.

However, Jake Paul has seemingly made up his mind. As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN Ringside, the rematch is being eyed for July. As of now, it's not clear where or what date the second clash with Tommy Fury could happen.

Tommy Fury predicts knockout win over Jake Paul in rematch

For Tommy Fury, a rematch with Jake Paul provides an opportunity for a desisive victory.

During their first clash, 'TNT' used his reach to jab away and outbox 'The Problem Child'. Bar from names such as Deontay Wilder, who is friendly with Paul, few fans believed the YouTuber deserved the win.

Nonetheless, Paul still had a scorecard in his favor, as well as a knockdown. While Fury picked up the win, that's likely not what he was hoping for when he stepped into the ring. Pre-fight, the Love Island star predicted a knockout win that failed to come to fruition.

On Good Morning Britain, Tommy Fury made a prediction for a possible rematch with Jake Paul. Once again, he predicted a finish, stating:

"The rematch is something that I'm definitely wanting because I believe in the rematch I will stop him. You know [in] the first fight I've never been eight rounds before so you're just a bit weary of what's in your tank and how the fight is going to go. But I've now been in the ring with him once, I know what to expect."

