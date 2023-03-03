Tommy Fury predicts knockout win over Jake Paul in possible rematch

Tommy Fury believes he will stop Jake Paul in a possible rematch later this year.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' finally collided in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. The bout was the culmination of over two years of hype and trash talk, and the world was intrigued by the contest involving the two celebrity boxers.

Heading into the bout, the undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer was the betting favorite. However, the Brit flipped the script on him. Fury used his long reach and superior boxing ability to jab away at Paul and control long stretches of the fight.

In the eighth round, Jake Paul finally landed the shot he'd been looking for all night, dropping his longtime rival. However, it wasn't enough to put Fury away, and he wound up surviving to see the final bell. In the end, he handed Paul the first defeat of his career by split-decision.

Following the event, Paul stated his intention to activate a rematch clause and face Tommy Fury again. In the event that the two do clash again, the British star believes it'll be easier than the first time.

On Good Morning Britain, Fury predicted:

"The rematch is something that I'm definitely wanting because I believe in the rematch I will stop him. You know [in] the first fight I've never been eight rounds before so you're just a bit weary of what's in your tank and how the fight is going to go. But I've now been in the ring with him once, I know what to expect."

Will Tommy Fury fight Jake Paul again?

As of now, all indications are that Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will fight again later this year.

That being said, there are options for both men if the rematch doesn't come to fruition. As far as Eddie Hearn is concerned, that's probably the best thing for Paul's boxing career.

The head of Matchroom Boxing recently warned the YouTuber to shun the idea of a rematch. Instead, Hearn suggested that Paul fight his longtime rival, KSI. 'The Nightmare' returned to boxing last August, mainly with the intention of finally fighting 'The Problem Child'.

Moreover, Tommy Fury could potentially fight Logan Paul next instead. Earlier this week, 'The Maverick' offered to avenge his brother's loss if Jake wants to fight someone else next.

That being said, a rematch is still the most likely option for all parties involved next. It helps that the two reportedly sold upwards of 500,000 pay-per-views as well.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Jake Paul reveals estimated Tommy Fury pay-per-view numbers Jake Paul reveals estimated Tommy Fury pay-per-view numbers https://t.co/PJCtdHD4sQ

