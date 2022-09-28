What are the top 5 boxing video games available for gamers? 

While fans are waiting to play the upcoming "Undisputed" title, here are five boxing video games they can play now.

The boxing video game genre hasn't had many big releases over the past few years. EA Sports, which previously made the Fight Night series, has opted to begin making UFC titles instead.

For that reason, there hasn't been a major title in a while. However, Steel City Interactive is currently developing a video game called Undisputed. Once titled ESports Boxing Club, the game is in development and is expected to be released next year.

In the meantime, many fans are likely wondering what titles they can play instead. At the top of the list has to be the latest outing in the Fight Night series. 2011's Fight Night Champion is regarded as one of the greatest titles in the genre's history.

However, the game is only available on seventh generation consoles. If you want to play a more recent release, there's no better place than your phone. Real Boxing, developed by Vivid Games, offers great customization options and is solid for a phone title.

If fans want to play on their gaming console, the two high-profile titles are Knockout League and Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. While not highly-releastic, they're fun and addictive for being arcade titles.

Lastly, The Thrill of The Fight, although not available on consoles, it is a must-play video game for any combat sports' fan. The Virtual Reality title is more of a simulation than a game, and is extremely fun and addictive.

Slip The Jab Podcast ™ @slipthejabpod



Belal, Dana & Rogan all been talking about the Thrill of the Fight. Looked into it and it actually does look legit. Been looking for an excuse to get an Oculus and now I have one. Anyone else have a Quest 2? What are some other good games? #OculusQuest2 Belal, Dana & Rogan all been talking about the Thrill of the Fight. Looked into it and it actually does look legit. Been looking for an excuse to get an Oculus and now I have one. Anyone else have a Quest 2? What are some other good games? #OculusQuest2 https://t.co/Vq5oF6gzvE

When will the Undisputed boxing game release?

As of now, there's no release date set for the Undisputed game.

The Steel City Interactive title was originally supposed to enter early access for players earlier this summer. However, that never ended up happening. The team behind the game explained that they don't want to cut corners to get the game out quickly.

In a recent YouTube video released by the team, they discussed the possible release date for the highly-anticipated title. They revealed that they have an internal release date they're aiming for, but didn't want to make an official announcement.

Despite there being no official release date, the development team has stated that they're making progress. Hopefully, the game will enter early access next year. After that happens, the game could be heading towards a full release within the next two years.

Undisputed @PlayUndisputed



We changed the name of our game from eSports Boxing Club (



#BecomeUndisputed 🥊 ESBC to Undisputed: Same Game, New Name!We changed the name of our game from eSports Boxing Club ( #ESBCGame ) to Undisputed. Find out why and what that means from studio founder and Creative Director Ash Habib below! ESBC to Undisputed: Same Game, New Name!We changed the name of our game from eSports Boxing Club (#ESBCGame) to Undisputed. Find out why and what that means from studio founder and Creative Director Ash Habib below!#BecomeUndisputed 🥊 https://t.co/aH7bBFW2K6

