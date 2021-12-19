Michael B. Jordan starrer 'Creed 3' reportedly being shot at Amalie Arena during Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Tampa's Amalie Arena will bear witness to not one, but two spectacles as Michael B. Jordan's Creed III will reportedly be filmed during the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event.

The arena reportedly announced the filming of Creed's third installment, according to MMA journalists Helen Yee and Mike Heck. Creed, of course, is a legacy spinoff for the iconic movie franchise Rocky. It follows the journey of Apollo Creed's son Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and his coach Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone).

Jordan has apparently taken on more responsibility for the film as he'll direct Creed III on top of playing the lead character. The first movie was directed by Black Panther creator Ryan Coogler. The movie earned Stallone a 'Best Supporting Actor' Academy Award nomination and revived the popular Rocky franchise.

However, Jordan will follow in the footsteps of Stallone, who also carried the directorial duties for Rocky II onwards. The Black Panther star revealed the reasoning behind his decision during an interview with Screen Rant:

“My ambition has intersected at this moment where I have the experience and knowledge to direct, the opportunity within a franchise to step behind the camera and [the ability] to maximize it by having a production company. It’s my turn to make my impact while I have the energy and strength. I’ve got to tee up the ones that come after, but at the same time hyper-focus on what needs to be done right now. It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life. This is it. This can dictate the next 10, 15, 20 years.”

Jake Paul's brother challenges Creed III star Michael B. Jordan to a boxing match

Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul, previously issued a challenge to Hollywood superstar Michael B. Jordan. The YouTuber claimed that watching Creed II inspired him to box Jordan. During an episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul said:

"I’m watching this movie and I’m like, Michael B. Jordan, big fan… [I] could probably beat your ass in the ring, not gonna lie. Michael B. Jordan, this is my official challenge. Come over to my house and spar one day, I’ll come to you, whatever it is – I wanna make it happen. I really do."

However, nothing ever came of the call out as Jordan paid no attention to Paul. The social media star's pugilistic career highlight came earlier this year when he boxed undefeated icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June.

