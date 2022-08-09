"Prepare for the best 30 days" - Trainer GT outlines his camp plans for Claressa Shields, Adrien Broner, and Floyd Mayweather

While Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to train for his next exhibition bout, his new trainer Gerald Tucker has released his training schedule for the upcoming weeks.

'GT' became Mayweather's trainer after his uncle Roger Mayweather passed away in 2020. Tucker was also in Floyd's corner when he faced Logan Paul in their exhibition bout. Gerald Tucker is also the coach of former world champion Adrien Broner, who has recently been on his comeback journey to boxing.

GT recently posted his schedule on Instagram, it read:

"Gonna be a busy time period for ya boy... But I’m more than ready to put my mind, body, and spirit to the test and try my very best to score A+’s all across the board! The three most exhilarating and polarizing fighters in the sport today all fight BACK-to-BACK-to-BACK."

Starting with AB Adrien Broner on August 20 in Miami, Florida. The GWOAT Claressa Shields on September 10 in London, England… And finally, TBE (The Best Ever) Floyd Mayweather goes September 25 in Saitama, Japan. Fight fans and sports fans all around the world prepare for the best 30 days you can have in the best and most brutal sport known to womankind/mankind."

Claressa Shields is another one of Tucker's trainees. She is set for a huge clash against England's Savannah Marshall in October and the pair will headline the event at London's O2 Arena.

This will be a historic event for women's sport as the middleweights will headline the first all-women's professional boxing card in Britain, and yes, it will be televised.

View Trainer 'GT's Instagram post here:

Adrien Broner wants to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout

Adrien Broner and Floyd Mayweather have been acquaintances for many years and they now share the same boxing coach. Broner was tipped to become the next star after Floyd rode into the sunset with an undefeated record and 50 wins.

Broner, however, has never lived up to expectations and has been very inactive in the sport. While speaking to BoxingScene, Adrien expressed his interest in a potential exhibition bout against Mayweather. He said:

"If I was Floyd and he was me, he wouldn’t ever have to fight again because – that exhibition sh**, as me being his little brother... We both gonna get a $100 [million] plus for it and we ain’t never got to box again." [sic]

A clash between the two Americans would be very intriguing but may not reach the level of financial success that Broner is hoping for. Floyd Mayweather is far from his prime years and 'The Problem' hasn't been active enough to command significant attention from fans.

Edited by Virat Deswal