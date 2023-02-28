Popular Twitch Streamer Amouranth will make her boxing debut against fellow Twitch streamer Mayichi as part of Ibai Llanos’ upcoming boxing event at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on July 1, 2023.

Amouranth’s rise to prominence is due to her Twitch live-streams, and the online star is also a business owner, stock investor, and OnlyFans star. The American streamer boasts a total of 6.1 million followers across all platforms, with over 120 million views and about 957,000 subscribers. The Houston-born internet sensation is known for her ASMR livestreams on Twitch, initially starting out as a cosplayer.

Ibai @IbaiLlanos Quinto combate de la velada del año III: Quinto combate de la velada del año III: https://t.co/kIocX6R2H8

Ibai Llanos, who is organizing the boxing event 'La Velada Del Ano 3', announced the fight with a flyer, shocking fans all over the internet. He said in the caption:

“Fifth match of the evening of the year III,”

The 29-year-old content creator also took to Twitter to share a picture of herself in her fight kit, letting her fans know that boxing is on the horizon.

Amouranth @Amouranth New Italian stallion just dropped New Italian stallion just dropped https://t.co/VIjEeNUL6E

Amouranth said in a caption she wrote to Twitter:

“New Italian Stallion just dropped”

Who is Mayichi? Amouranth’s opponent

Mayichi is a Spanish female Twitch streamer best known for her Minecraft gameplay and chat videos. Launching her Twitch career in 2016, the 29-year-old streamer has accumulated over 1.5 million subscribers on her Twitch channel, after initially starting out in 2016.

Moreover, the female content creator boasts a total of 600,000 followers on Instagram where she shares gaming content as well as fashion looks with her fans.

The Spanish digital star took to Instagram to post a promotional video for her upcoming fight with her fellow Twitch streamer, and she wrote in the caption:

“If I didn't challenge myself I'll never know what I'm capable of! The time has come. Today is the day of the announcement. Tomorrow it all starts!”

The fight will take place on July 1, 2023, at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, as part of Ibai Llanos’s boxing event 'La Velada Del Ano 3'. The card willl feature a total of six fights: Amouranth vs. Mayichi, Ampeter vs. Papi Gavi, Sammy Rivers vs. Marina Rivers, Luzu vs. FernanFloo, Viruzz vs. Shelao, and Coscu vs. German Garmendia.

Poll : 0 votes