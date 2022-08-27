"I just wanna go at the bully" - Tyreek Hill opens up about his fight plans to Jake Paul

Jake Paul brought on Tyreek Hill as the latest guest on his show BS w/ Jake Paul.

The former Kansas City Chiefs and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver spoke about a potential boxing career with other NFL players. During the show, 'The Problem Child' asked him a number of questions about his new team and what it was like leaving the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also asked 'Cheetah' if he knew how to fight and if he would like to fight anybody in particular. Hill responded:

"I really want something with Jalen Ramsey though, for real. If we just being completely honest around here."

Paul then questioned him:

"You guys got beef or something?"

To which Hill responded:

"Nah, I just wanna go at the bully. I can't name like a big D (defensive) lineman."

Jalen Ramsey, the Los Angeles Rams cornerback, is known for his trash talk on and off the field, which is why Hill called him a "bully." The fight would also make sense since in an NFL game it is the cornerbacks that cover and try to defend against the wide receivers.

Hill, meanwhile, turned down the idea of fighting Nate Robinson saying it would be too easy for him.

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul gives his predictions for KSI vs. 'Swarmz'

Jake Paul has given his predictions for the entire card of KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

He picked Fousey to beat Deji. He believes the Brit has not trained well enough for the fight and will give up when it gets tough inside the ring.

He then predicted that Slim would beat Faze Temperrr because he has more power and a reach advantage over the Faze Clan co-founder.

He then made a prediction for KSI vs. Swarmz:

"KSI vs. Swamps, Swamps doesn't know how to box, never been in the ring, it's going to be an easy fight for KSI. It should be a one-round fight so I think KSI wins, probably TKO, I don't know. It's just gonna look like some dogs**t."

KSI is set to fight Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. The fight is a warm-up fight according to 'JJ' and his main aim is to fight Paul and 'shut him up'.

