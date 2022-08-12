"Ready to roll" - Tyron Woodley confirms his boxing return alongside Floyd Mayweather's trainer

Tyron Woodley has potentially announced his return to the boxing ring alongside Floyd Mayweather's trainer, Gerald Tucker. Tyron Woodley last fought in December last year against Jake Paul at the Amalie Arena in Florida. The former UFC champion was knocked out by 'The Problem Child' in highlight-reel fashion during the sixth round of their rematch.

However, after a long break from competition, it seems he is ready to get back in the boxing ring. He posted a video of himself training with Floyd Mayweather's long-time mittman Gerald Tucker:

@gt_the_great_ It's time! I'm ready to roll.

Woodley was cut from the UFC following his fourth consecutive loss back in 2021. Following this, he announced that he would fight in multiple boxing bouts. However, his boxing career has not gone too well either, with two consecutive losses to 'The Problem Child'. He will look to get back to winning ways and pick a relatively easier opponent for his comeback fight.

Take a look at this post by Tyron Woodley potentially signaling his comeback to boxing:

Who won Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul and Woodley fought each other twice. The first time the pair fought was in August 2021 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This bout was a pretty tame affair, with both fighters taking a long time to warm up inside the ring. Neither fighter threw any significant punches in the first couple of rounds. However, a few rounds in, 'The Chosen One' began connecting.

There were times where Woodley stunned Paul during the fight, but he was trigger shy and failed to secure the knockout. The fight went the distance and the YouTuber-turned-boxer managed to win via split decision. The decision was pretty controversial, as some fans believed 'The Chosen One' won that fight.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 took place in December, a few months after their first fight. 'The Problem Child' was originally set to fight Tommy Fury; however, the Brit pulled out of the fight due to a broken rib and was replaced by the former UFC welterweight champion who was looking to exact revenge. The second fight started off the same way, with both fighters approaching each other with excess caution.

However, in the sixth round, 'The Problem Child' connected with an overhand hook that sent the former UFC Champion buckling to the floor. The knockout went viral on the internet, cementing Jake Paul as a legitimate prospect in the sport.

Check out the unexpected KO in the tweet below:

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



Absolutely BRUTAL one-punch knockout from Jake Paul, who puts Tyron Woodley out flat on his face. Woodley dropped his left hand and Paul just whacked him with all his might. Spectacular #PaulWoodley2 Absolutely BRUTAL one-punch knockout from Jake Paul, who puts Tyron Woodley out flat on his face. Woodley dropped his left hand and Paul just whacked him with all his might. Spectacular #PaulWoodley2 https://t.co/HsspkKa15q

