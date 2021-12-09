Teddy Atlas believes Tyron Woodley's right hand could allow him to knock out Jake Paul and secure the $500,000

Jake Paul is set to take on Tyron Woodley on December 18th after Tommy Fury withdrew from the fight. Ever since the fight was announced, a lot of people have given their opinion on how the fight might end, including Teddy Atlas.

Tommy Fury withdraws from Jake Paul fight, Tyron Woodley in

To add a little more drama to the fight, like Jake Paul always does, Paul announced that if Tyron Woodley is able to knock him out, he will walk away with an extra $500,000. Speaking about the same on his show THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the coach extraordinaire claimed that Woodley can knockout 'The Problem Child' with his right hand.

According to Teddy Atlas:

"If he [Tyron Woodley] was to pull a knockout, it would be with the right hand, not with the left hand because he punches good with the right hand."

Watch the full episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas below:

Tyron Woodley has displayed tremendous power in his right hand throughout his MMA career. In fact, he showed glimpses of the same in his first fight with Jake Paul.

However, going into a fight looking for a knockout has often worked against fighters, perhaps Woodley will employ a more strategic plan to emerge victorious this time around.

What does Tyron Woodley need to do to win against Jake Paul?

The first outing between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul was evenly fought and both fighters had their moments. While Paul was able to walk away with a split decision victory, many suggested that the only thing that stopped the former UFC champion from being victorious was his inactivity.

Tyron Woodley was far less active than Jake Paul in the fight which proved to be very decisive on the score cards. Moreover, 'The Problem Child' was almost dropped by Woodley in the fourth round but managed to hang on to the ropes. After almost dropping Paul, one would've expected the former UFC star to finish the fight but that wasn't the case.

Tyron Woodley will look to be far more active this time around and dominate Jake Paul to earn a victory. However, 'The Problem Child' cannot be underestimated considering the improvements he seems to be making with each fight.

The fight is less than 10 days away and it will be interesting to see who walks away victorious this time around.

