Watch: Tyron Woodley details his unknown schedule before the KO loss against Jake Paul and bringing 'authenticity' to the Cobra Kai movie 

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has opened up about his busy schedule in the build-up to his second fight against Jake Paul.

Woodley took on Jake Paul for the first time in August 2021 in a bout that proved to be extremely close. However, the former UFC champion failed to do enough and suffered a split decision loss. '

The Chosen One' was then presented with the opportunity to settle the score against 'The Problem Child' in December of the same year as Paul's scheduled opponent Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight.

Tyron Woodley accepted the fight on short notice and went on to get brutally knocked out in the sixth round of the fight. Speaking about the same during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Woodley detailed how he balanced filming for American TV series Cobra Kai and prepared for his fight against Jake Paul. He said:

"When I fought Jake Paul the second time, my coach flew into the town, I had two weeks to get ready for the fight, I filmed all day, I trained at 3'o clock in the morning 3-5 in the morning, went to sleep, filmed all day, they allowed my coach to come on set, I trained on set."

Tyron Woodley and KSI go back and forth on Twitter

British YouTuber KSI recently posted a poll on his Twitter asking his fans who he should face next. Tyron Woodley happened to be one of the names in the poll and went on to respond to the Brit, which led to the two trading insults at each other.

KSI suggested that Jake Paul had Woodley on a leash, a comment that wasn't digested well by the former UFC champion. 'The Chosen One' responded to 'JJ' by criticizing the level of opponents he has fought. He said:

"And I'll dog walk your a** so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak a** warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it."

