"You probably was a fan of me like everybody else" - Tyron Woodley warns KSI of dire consequences for "playing around" with him

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has sent out a stern warning to YouTube star-turned-boxer KSI not to mess with him after the pair traded insults on social media.

Woodley left the UFC in 2021 after a four-fight skid. The 40-year-old has since turned to professional boxing where he fought Jake Paul twice, losing via split-decision and then KO to the former Disney Channel star.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former middleweight champ admitted that he liked the British YouTuber's energy and style. Woodley then warned KSI to stop "playing around" with him:

"At the end of the day, I like that he's energetic and he's all into it and he's all over the place. He's going to get f****d up playing around with me. My new slogan is 'You're going to get f****d up if you have me f****d up.' and he's had me f****d up for a long time, talking sh*t about my name.

The 40-year-old added:

"If you're watching this KSI, you probably was a fan of me like everybody else, if you wanna be a fighter, give the full training camp to yourself as you requested, I'll give the full training camp to myself and January we can get it cracking."

Catch the full TMZ Sports interview here:

KSI and Tyron Woodley trade blows on social media

KSI recently posted a poll on his Twitter asking his fans who he should fight next. Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul were the leading candidates in the vote. Both men responded to the British YouTuber, leading to all three trading insults with each other on Twitter.

'The Problem Child' initially responded to the tweet and asked the former UFC welterweight champion if he was game to fight KSI. The British YouTuber responded to Paul and Woodley and joked that 'The Problem Child' has 'The Chosen One' on a leash:

"Jake Paul really got you on a leash..."

ksi @KSI @TWooodley Jake Paul really got you on a leash… @TWooodley Jake Paul really got you on a leash… https://t.co/sjKhRciQrl

Tyron Woodley didn't take kindly to the British boxer's post and responded with an aggressive message, criticizing the level of opponents the 29-year-old has defeated in the ring:

"And i'll dog walk your a** so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak a** warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it."

Tyron T-Wood Woodley @TWooodley ksi @KSI @TWooodley Jake Paul really got you on a leash… @TWooodley Jake Paul really got you on a leash… https://t.co/sjKhRciQrl And i'll dog walk your ass so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it. twitter.com/ksi/status/157… And i'll dog walk your ass so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it. twitter.com/ksi/status/157…

While it's certainly bold talk from all three men involved, a fight between 'JJ' and Woodley would be interesting. The Prime Hydration co-founder has not fought an opponent anywhere near the American's level, but Woodley is yet to register a win on his professional boxing record (0-2).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far