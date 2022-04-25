"We might be able to wake the sleeping dragon" - Tyson Fury's camp manager believes he will fight again

Tyson Fury's camp manager Tim Allcock believes 'The Gypsy King' will return to the ring and could face the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk. There is speculation that Joshua and Usyk will fight on July 23.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch is reportedly now being planned for July 23rd. [According to @DanRafael1 The Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch is reportedly now being planned for July 23rd. [According to @DanRafael1]

'The Gypsy King' produced a sensational performance on Saturday night against Dillian Whyte to win in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London. Fury dominated throughout and landed a destructive right uppercut to end the contest in the sixth round.

The man from Lancashire retained his WBC Heavyweight Championship and extended his unbeaten record to 32-0-1.

Here's what Allcock said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"I personally think give him a couple of months at home, get the Joshua and Usyk fight out the way and see who wins that. Then we might be able to wake the sleeping dragon."

Tim Allcock believes Tyson Fury needs a career to focus on

Tim Allcock says the 'The Gyspy King' needs something to strive towards, or he could fall back into depression.

"He could up doing a bit of wrestling or something like that just to keep himself busy. That's the main thing with Tyson, he's got to keep himself busy. Mentally as well because if he doesn't he will pop that weight back on and popping in the pubs somewhere telling all his life stories and might not come out of that dark place ever again. But I honestly think he'll come back."

Watch Allcock's full interview with Boxing Social:

It is well-documented that Fury encountered severe mental health problems following his victory against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. After gaining considerable weight, he returned to boxing in 2018. After three spectacular bouts against Deontay Wilder and Saturday's defeat of Whyte, Fury has solidified himself as one of the best boxers of his generation.

However, it remains to be seen if 'The Gypsy King' will return to the boxing ring to cement his legacy further. Another option for Tyson Fury is to fight an exhibition bout against UFC star Francis Ngannou.

Watch Fury call out Ngannou in his post-fight press conference:

