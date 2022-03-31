"Best in the division" - Jeff Mayweather has high praise for Tyson Fury

Jeff Mayweather said that Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the division and picked 'The Gypsy King' to win his fight on April 23rd with Dillian Whyte. Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles. The fight was ordered by the WBC in December 2021.

Mayweather is a boxing trainer and a former professional fighter. In a video posted to The Mayweather Channel, he spoke with a number of figures in the boxing world, including professional fighters Shakur Stevenson, Tim Tszyu, and Andrew Tabiti.

Everyone he spoke with picked Fury to win the fight. When asked about his own prediction, Mayweather said:

"I pick Tyson Fury. I think that Tyson Fury has proven that he is the best heavyweight in the division and I think that Wilder was the second best heavyweight in the division, and he proved that he could beat him... everyone else is not even on that same level."

When asked about the fight, Shakur Stevenson said:

"Fury, another special talent. I don't think that nobody beating Tyson Fury, at all."

Though the odds seem to be in Fury's favor, his trainer, SugarHill Steward, has said that "anything can happen in the heavyweight division."

Jeff Mayweather was an IBO Super Featherweight Champion

Jeff Mayweather is a member of the Mayweather boxing dynasty, which also includes Roger Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather Sr., and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather made his pro debut in 1988 and won the IBO Super Featherweight Title in 1994. His most well-known opponents include Oscar De La Hoya and Joey Gamache, who he fought in 1993 and 1994 respectively. He was stopped by De La Hoya in the fourth and lost a unanimous decision to Gamache.

His older brother, Roger Mayweather, was a WBA, WBC, and IBO title holder in the super featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight divisions. Roger fought Julio César Chávez, Pernell Whitaker, Kostya Tszyu, and Vinny Pazienza.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. also had an impressive career. He fought Sugar Ray Leonard in 1978 and has trained boxers such as Oscar De La Hoya, Chad Dawson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Laila Ali.

