Jeff Mayweather weighs in on rumors of Jake Paul’s fight with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley being rigged

Jeff Mayweather has given his take on the rumors of Jake Paul’s rematch against Tyron Woodley being rigged. Jeff, a member of the revered Mayweather boxing family and a former professional boxer himself, seemingly believes that the fight was not rigged.

In a video posted to The Mayweather Channel on YouTube, Jeff Mayweather was asked about the ongoing rumors regarding the most recent Jake Paul fight. ‘The Problem Child’ faced former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch on December 18th.

Jake Paul had previously beaten 'T-Wood' via split decision in August and proceeded to defeat him again last Saturday, this time via a vicious sixth round knockout.

Jeff Mayweather chimed in on the controversy and lent his support to Paul. He also noted that the YouTube star has improved in the ring, even if he hasn't faced a high-level professional boxer. Mayweather stated:

“I don’t think it was rigged. Nobody gonna fall on their face to become a damn meme for the next 10 years. For what? Don’t get me wrong; I just think that Jake is getting better.” Alluding that it’s hard to accurately assess Jake Paul’s pugilistic skills until he fights a relatively experienced boxer, Mayweather said, “I’m not judging him. He’s getting better. But at the same time, until he fights somebody in boxing that has even, you know, some kind of stature, then that’s fine.”

However, Mayweather also noted that Jake Paul may never fight a legitimate professional boxer.

”It’s still a long ways to go. I don’t know how much longer he’s gonna fight, you know. He might not fight long enough to actually fight a legitimate fighter.”

Jake Paul on a potential move to MMA

During the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch’s pre-fight press conference, ‘The Problem Child’ was asked about a possible move to the sport of MMA. Paul responded by noting that he does have a respectable amateur wrestling background.

The 24-year-old also revealed that he’s contacted UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team to help him hone his skills for a potential future MMA fight. Jake Paul doesn’t intend to leave boxing for MMA anytime soon.

Regardless, Paul explained:

“You know, I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib, and that’s that. Yeah, they’re down, 100 percent.” On being asked who his first opponent would be, Paul noted, “Sh**, I don’t even know. I gotta finish up. I gotta go 10-0, 12-0 in boxing first, and then, I’ll hit that MMA fight.”

Paul has called out MMA icons Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz for boxing matches. However, both fighters are currently under contract with the UFC. They're unlikely to fight 'The Problem Child' unless permitted to do so by the UFC.

As of now, Jake Paul’s next opponent and comeback date haven’t been revealed.

