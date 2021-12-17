Jake Paul claims ‘team Khabib’ and Javier Mendez have agreed to train him for potential MMA debut in future

Jake Paul has suggested that MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team, including coach Javier Mendez, of the world-renowned AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) gym, have agreed to train him for a potential MMA debut.

During the pre-fight press conference ahead of his rematch against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul suggested that he could possibly compete in MMA in the future. At a media scrum that followed, ‘The Problem Child’ was asked regarding a move to MMA, in response to which, he stated:

“Yeah, for sure I will. Yeah, people seem to forget that, you know, I was a state wrestler at Division I in Ohio; one of the hardest wrestling states. And I don’t see why – if I can do boxing at this high of a level – that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level. You know, I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib, and that’s that. Yeah, they’re down, 100 percent.”

Additionally, upon being questioned as to who his first opponent in the sport of MMA would be, Jake Paul said:

“Sh**, I don’t even know. I gotta finish up. I gotta go 10-0, 12-0 in boxing first, and then, I’ll hit that MMA fight.”

Watch Jake Paul talk about possibly training with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez in the video below:

Javier Mendez has confirmed that he’s discussed training Jake Paul for a potential MMA fight

According to ESPN, Javier Mendez confirmed that he has indeed been in discussions with Jake Paul regarding training the YouTube megastar for a mixed martial arts fight in the future. Apparently, Jacob Chavez, who’s one of Paul’s coaches, happens to be a coach at AKA and is one of Mendez’s best friends.

The consensus is that ‘The Problem Child’ still has a ways to go before trying his hand at the sport of MMA, as he’s currently focused on his career as a professional boxer.

Jake Paul has amassed a pro boxing record of 4 wins and 0 losses thus far. He was scheduled to fight Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury on December 18th. However, ‘TNT’ pulled out of the fight due to a rib injury and a chest infection. Fury was then replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who agreed to step in and fight Paul on short notice.

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision in their first bout back in August. Their rematch will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th.

