"Get yourself down to Morecambe" - Tyson Fury offers to fight Dereck Chisora in a bare-knuckle fight

Tyson Fury has challenged Dereck Chisora to a bare-knuckle boxing fight after talks for their trilogy fight fell through.

'The Gypsy King' was set to come out of retirement for a trilogy fight against Chisora. However, the pair could not reach any common ground during contract negotiations and the fight fell through. Fury has blamed it on 'War' and 258 Management saying they asked for more money.

Ever since the fight fell through, Fury has been constantly reminding Chisora of his 'mistake' on social media, trash-talking and berating the fellow Brit. In his latest video, he challenged 'War' to a bare-knuckle fight:

"He wants some smoke does he? I'll tell you what to do then Dereck, when you get back from Saudi Arabia, sucking off AJ, get yourself down to Morecambe. I'll have you at a bare-knuckle straightner in there for f**k all. I'm sure you want some smoke you s**thouse."

Dereck Chisora is currently in Saudi Arabia supporting his friend Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk tonight (August 20) at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Once Chisora gets back to the UK, he could meet Tyson Fury at Morecambe Bay if he wants to fight 'The Gypsy King' in a bare-knuckle fight.

Take a look at the video uploaded by IFL TV on Twitter:

Tyson Fury mocks Dereck Chisora and Anthony Joshua's 258 Management for demanding more money

Tyson Fury released another string of videos via his Instagram stories mocking Dereck Chisora and Anthony Joshua's 258 management for demanding more money. According to 'The Gypsy King', that is what led to the contract negotiations falling through. Here's what he had to say in a video uploaded to Twitter:

"I see Del Boy's at it again. He's confused because he lost two million pounds that I offered him because stupid 258 said no they wanted three [million pounds]. Robert Davison were there to confirm and so was Frank Warren."

He continued:

"I'm sure you want some smoke, you little s***house. You were offered two million and you s*** yourself you big sausage. Carrot, you're a carrot cruncher you little p********."

Tyson Fury has now gone back into retirement after failing to secure a deal with Dereck Chisora. However, fans believe the WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world will return to the ring for an undisputed title fight against the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2.

Take a look at the video Fury uploaded on Twitter:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh